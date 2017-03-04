George St-Pierre: This was perfect timing for my return — VIDEO

CoveringTheCage
Former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre will return to the UFC and will first face UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping for the belt. The two squared off at a press conference on Mar. 3 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

It’s been more than three years since former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre stepped foot in the octagon. The longtime title holder will make his return in 2017 with a new goal in mind. He’ll confront Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight belt.

During UFC 209’s fight week, St-Pierre spoke to media about his impending return at a press conference in the T-Mobile Arena. No date is set for his bout with ‘The Count’, but UFC president Dana White said that it could happen during International Fight Week in July.

Bisping fired at St-Pierre for coming after his belt rather than returning to the 170-pound division to compete. Bisping says St-Pierre thinks he’s picked the ‘easy fight’.

