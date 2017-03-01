Georges St. Pierre gets opponent for UFC return

Georges St. Pierre finally has an opponent for his UFC comeback.

The former UFC welterweight champion will challenge middleweight champion Michael Bisping for the 185-pound title later in 2017.

UFC president Dana White announced the fight Wednesday morning during an appearance on ESPN, though no date has been set.

St. Pierre officially announced a return to competition last month. He relinquished the belt and took a hiatus from fighting after a split-decision win over Johny Hendricks in November 2013.

He has won his last 12 fights and 18 of his last 19.

Bisping captured the middleweight title with a knockout of Luke Rockhold in June. He defended it with a unanimous decision win over Dan Henderson in October.

