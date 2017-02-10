Here’s a quick look at all the UFC 208 main card bouts

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC 208 on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with picks from the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang:

Holly Holm (10-2) vs. Germaine de Randamie (6-3)

Class: For vacant women’s featherweight title

Line: De Randamie minus-130

Storyline: Things have not gone well for Holm since her historic knockout victory over Ronda Rousey in November 2015. The former boxing world champion lost the UFC women’s bantamweight belt when she was choked out by Miesha Tate, then struggled to find her rhythm in losing a decision to Valentina Shevchenko in July. Now she will fight de Randamie in a newly created division, and it appears to be a good style matchup. Holm is a classic counter-puncher who has been at her best against opponents who move forward. Tate and Shevchenko had their most success when they made Holm become the aggressor. De Randamie, a champion Muay Thai striker, won’t be shy. She has knocked out two straight opponents, and her only UFC loss is to current bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes. She’s likely to attack Holm, which works out well for the former champ. Don’t expect much ground work in this clash of striking styles.

Hill’s Pick: Holm by third-round knockout

Fang’s Pick: Holm by third-round knockout

Anderson Silva (33-8, 1 no contest) vs. Derek Brunson (16-4)

Class: Middleweight

Line: Brunson minus-145

Storyline: Silva is one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. He also hasn’t officially won a fight since 2012. While Silva insists he has plenty left at age 41, it’s clear he’s not the same fighter who once dominated the middleweight division. He is still dangerous on his feet, though. Brunson, who has fallen in love with his knockout power, needs to be careful as long as the fight is in standup position. He might have gotten a wake-up call in his last fight when he was knocked out by Robert Whittaker in November. That should serve as a reminder to Brunson that despite four consecutive first-round knockouts before the loss, he entered the sport as a wrestler and still can use that base to control fights. If Brunson gets Silva to the ground, he should be able to ground-and-pound his way to a victory. Should Brunson try to strike, he will leave the door open for the legend to get one more victory.

Hill’s Pick: Brunson by second-round knockout

Fang’s Pick: Silva by decision

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (23-4, 1 no contest) vs. Tim Boetsch (20-10)

Class: Middleweight

Line: Souza minus-525

Storyline: This is a dangerous matchup for Souza, one of the division’s top contenders. He has done enough to get a title shot, but is caught up in a mix of contenders that includes Yoel Romero, the only person to beat Souza since 2011. Boetsch is a tough veteran who is particularly dangerous as an underdog. He’s always dangerous, as he has shown a penchant for rallying for victories late in fights he is losing. The problem for him is that Souza is so good on the ground. Boetsch has a chance if he stays off his back. Once the fight hits the mat, it’s just a matter of time.

Hill’s Pick: Souza by second-round submission

Fang’s Pick: Souza by second-round submission

Glover Teixeira (25-5) vs. Jared Cannonier (9-1)

Class: Light heavyweight

Line: Teixeira minus-200

Storyline: Teixeira is a dangerous finisher, capable of quickly ending fights with his striking or jiu-jitsu. He never has been the swiftest athlete, and he’s not getting any faster at age 37. The age and lack of speed were on display in a 13-second knockout loss to Anthony Johnson in August. Cannonier doesn’t have the speed or power of Johnson, but will present similar challenges for Teixeira. Cannonier made his 205-pound debut in his last fight after dropping from heavyweight. He should be at an advantage when the action takes place at distance. Teixeira will want to get inside to the clinch or potentially work for takedowns.

Hill’s Pick: Cannonier by second-round knockout

Fang’s Pick: Teixeira by second-round knockout

Dustin Poirier (20-5) vs. Jim Miller (28-8, 1 no contest)

Class Lightweight

Line: Poirier minus-445

Storyline: The popular early pick for fight of the night. Miller is almost never in a boring bout, combining a brawling striking style with a flashy submission game. Poirier is one of the division’s more gifted athletes but has lacked consistency. The line on this fight is preposterous. Betting on Miller is the only way to play this fight, even for those with a strong opinion that Poirier will win. While Miller has won three fights in a row, Poirier had his four-fight winning streak snapped in a knockout loss to Michael Johnson in September. Both fighters are well rounded, but it could be particularly fun to watch should the fight be contested on the mat for long stretches given their wrestling skills.

Hill’s Pick: Poirier by decision

Fang’s Pick: Miller by third-round submission