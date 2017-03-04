Here’s a quick look at the UFC 209 main card

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC 209 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, with picks from the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang:

Tyron Woodley (16-3-1) vs. Stephen Thompson (13-1-1)

CLASS: For Woodley’s welterweight title

LINE: Thompson minus-160

STORYLINE: A rematch of a November fight that ended in a draw. Both fighters are expected to make adjustments, but not much can change with their game plans in a couple of months. Thompson is one of the sport’s flashiest strikers, but he was disappointed in his hesitation in the first meeting. He insists he will be more aggressive in the rematch. Thompson had success keeping Woodley off balance for long stretches. Woodley, an elite wrestler with a huge right hand, was the more threatening fighter. He almost finished Thompson with several punches and barely missed forcing a tapout with a guillotine choke in the fourth round. Woodley mostly kept his wrestling in his back pocket last time. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him shoot for more takedowns.

HILL’S PICK: Thompson by third-round knockout

FANG’S PICK: Thompson by decision

Rashad Evans (24-5-1) vs. Daniel Kelly (12-1)

CLASS: Middleweight

LINE: Evans minus-225

STORYLINE: Evans is glad to have 2016 behind him. He suffered his second straight loss in April, then was twice denied a license late in the year. Now medically cleared, he will make his middleweight debut. The hardest part might be behind him, as he weighed in Friday at 185 pounds. The drop in weight class certainly ensured Evans is in phenomenal shape for his matchup against Kelly, who never seems to lose despite always being an underdog. He is 5-1 in the UFC. The four-time judo Olympian finds himself in the toughest fight of his career against the former light heavyweight champion. Evans might have too much experience and talent.

HILL’S PICK: Evans by decision

FANG’S PICK: Evans by third-round submission

Lando Vannata (9-1) vs. David Teymur (5-1)

CLASS: Lightweight

LINE: Vannata minus-375

STORYLINE: Vannata has become relevant after two strong performances. He took a fight against Tony Ferguson on short notice last year and gave the top contender all he could handle before losing. Vannata backed that up with a quick wheel-kick knockout of John Makdessi in December. While Vannata is an awkward striker who effectively keeps his opponents off balance by mixing up his movement, Teymur is more of a classic kickboxer. He is capable of winning this fight and worth a bet at this price. But Vannata is so hard to prepare for and should prevail.

HILL’S PICK: Vannata by first-round knockout

FANG’S PICK: Vannata by decision

Amanda Cooper (3-2) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (3-0)

CLASS: Women’s strawweights

LINE: Calvillo minus-120

STORYLINE: What an opportunity for these raw talents to showcase their skills on the main card of a pay-per-view event. They were scheduled to meet on the unaired portion of the preliminary card until the interim lightweight title bout between Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov was canceled Friday afternoon. It’s an especially crazy turn of events for Calvillo, a scrapper who makes her UFC debut in the bright spotlight of a huge event. Cooper is a solid grappler who is 1-1 in the UFC after reaching the finals of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

HILL’S PICK: Calvillo by decision

FANG’S PICK: Calvillo by third-round knockout

Alistair Overeem (41-15) vs. Mark Hunt (12-11-1)

CLASS: Heavyweight

LINE: Overeem minus-130

STORYLINE: Overeem has said most heavyweight fights at the elite level are essentially 50-50 propositions that can swing on one big shot. This matchup epitomizes that theory. Overeem will have a speed edge in this matchup of feared strikers, and Hunt has more power and a legendary chin. This could look like children hitting a pinata with both fighters taking shots at each other’s head until something cracks.

HILL’S PICK: Overeem by second-round knockout

FANG’S PICK: Hunt by second-round knockout