Here’s a quick look at the UFC Fight Night 105 main card bouts

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC Fight Night 105 on Sunday at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, with picks from the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang:

Derrick Lewis (17-4, 1 No Contest) vs. Travis Browne (18-5-1)

CLASS: Heavyweight

LINE: Lewis minus-115

STORYLINE: There’s not much mystery to this one. Lewis prefers to stand in the center of the cage and challenge his opponent to a face-punching contest. He won’t lose many of those. But Browne isn’t one to back down from anybody. He should be able to use his speed to frustrate Lewis and make him chase. That could be an effective strategy, especially if Browne also can make Lewis pay for getting too extended. Browne also might go completely off script and try to mix in a takedown. Even though it’s not a regular part of his game, it should be part of the game plan for anyone trying to neutralize Lewis. The problem with all of this analysis is that once Lewis lands something, the night can be over just like that. At some point, Browne’s chin will be tested.

HILL’S PICK: Lewis by second-round knockout

FANG’S PICK: Lewis by first-round knockout

Hector Lombard (34-6-1, 2 No Contests) vs. Johny Hendricks (17-5)

CLASS: Middleweight

LINE: Lombard minus-140

STORYLINE: Lombard is a difficult matchup who is desperate for a win after two straight losses. Hendricks is moving up to 185 pounds for the first time because he has had trouble cutting to 170. While a less brutal weight cut might allow him to feel stronger, he will be facing a size disadvantage at 185. Lombard’s judo will present an interesting challenge for Hendricks should he choose to employ the elite wrestling skills that he has largely ignored in his recent fights. That could mean this comes down to two powerful yet unrefined strikers with questionable cardio headhunting for as long as they can stand.

HILL’S PICK: Lombard by second-round knockout

FANG’S PICK: Lombard by decision

Sam Sicilia (15-7) vs. Gavin Tucker (9-0)

CLASS: Featherweight

LINE: Tucker minus-160

STORYLINE: While Sicilia hasn’t put together a consistent string of victories, he has been good enough to stick around in the UFC. Tucker gets a big opportunity to make his UFC debut in his home country and has a winnable matchup. Both fighters have a wrestling base and a tendency to brawl with winging punches in the pocket. While Tucker might be better served to use his kicks to keep the distance, he might get overanxious in his first visit to the octagon. That would put Sicilia in his comfort zone. Sicilia’s wrestling is probably stronger, and he might try to secure a few takedowns if the action starts to get away from him. His experience could be the difference.

HILL’S PICK: Sicilia by decision

FANG’S PICK: Sicilia by second-round knockout

Elias Theodorou (12-1) vs. Cezar Ferreira (12-5)

CLASS: Middleweight

LINE: Ferreira minus-125

STORYLINE: Ferreira is a more technical striker with superior skills on the ground. But his defense leaves a lot to be desired. Theodorou should find openings. His best shot is to be aggressive and try to make it an ugly fight to mitigate some of Ferreira’s advantages. Ferreira has been knocked out three times, so he is susceptible when he’s not able to settle in to kickboxing range and just fire shots, as he has done in winning his past three fights. Theodorou must find a way to make him uncomfortable.

HILL’S PICK: Ferreira by decision

FANG’S PICK: Theodorou by decision

Sara McMann (10-3) vs. Gina Mazany (4-0)

CLASS: Women’s bantamweight

LINE: McMann minus-550

STORYLINE: Mazany, a Las Vegan, draws an incredibly difficult assignment against an Olympic silver medalist in wrestling whose only professional losses have come against champions Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Amanda Nunes. Mazany is talented and eventually could find success in the UFC. She took this fight on short notice as an injury replacement. She’s dangerous, particularly with absolutely nothing to lose, but McMann is a phenomenal athlete.

HILL’S PICK: McMann by first-round knockout

FANG’S PICK: McMann by second-round submission

Paul Felder (12-3) vs. Alessandro Ricci (10-4)

CLASS: Lightweight

LINE: Felder minus-375

STORYLINE: This should be a fun fight between two exciting Muay Thai practitioners with power in their punches, elbows and knees. Ricci has the advantage of having gone through a full camp. That probably won’t bother Felder, who is always willing to engage in a fight. Felder also has developed his all-around game better than Ricci. If things aren’t going his way, he will be able to adapt. The same might not be true of Ricci.

HILL’S PICK: Felder by decision

FANG’S PICK: Felder by third-round knockout