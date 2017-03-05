How Tyson Pedro pays tribute to his fallen cousin — VIDEO

After finishing Paul Craig in the first round at UFC 209, UFC light heavyweight Tyson Pedro explained to media that he comes into each fight honoring his cousin who died in Afghanistan serving in the army.

At UFC 209, Tyson Pedro finished Paul Craig with some vicious strikes to remain undefeated.

Following the win, the Australian spoke to media about his strategy coming into the fight, why he felt underestimated and he also explained how he honors his cousin, who died in Afghanistan serving in the army.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.