CoveringTheCage
Posted 

Jamie Moyle treating her UFC debut as ‘make or break’ fight

Jamie Moyle treating her UFC debut as ‘make or break’ fight

video_7285591_0.mov
Jamie Moyle says she's treating her UFC debut as a 'make or break' fight (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jamie Moyle treating her UFC debut as ‘make or break’ fight

web1_moyle_p_7285591.jpg
UFC women's strawweight Jamie Moyle (3-1) will face Kailin Curran (4-3) in her promotional debut at The Ultimate Fighter season 24 Finale on Dec. 3rd in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

After being handed a tough decision loss on The Ultimate Fighter season 23, women’s strawweight Jamie Moyle will get a second chance to make an impression in the UFC. Now signed to make her promotional debut at The Palms Casino & Resort in Las Vegas on Dec. 3rd, Moyle will take on Kailin Curran at The Ultimate Fighter season 24 Finale.

Moyle, a Las Vegas-based fighter training out of Syndicate MMA, lost a closely contested decision to Amanda Cooper while competing on TUF 23. Despite the loss, her performance impressed enough for the UFC to add her to the roster. The 27-year-old fighter believes she has to win to keep that spot.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 