Jamie Moyle treating her UFC debut as ‘make or break’ fight

After being handed a tough decision loss on The Ultimate Fighter season 23, women’s strawweight Jamie Moyle will get a second chance to make an impression in the UFC. Now signed to make her promotional debut at The Palms Casino & Resort in Las Vegas on Dec. 3rd, Moyle will take on Kailin Curran at The Ultimate Fighter season 24 Finale.

Moyle, a Las Vegas-based fighter training out of Syndicate MMA, lost a closely contested decision to Amanda Cooper while competing on TUF 23. Despite the loss, her performance impressed enough for the UFC to add her to the roster. The 27-year-old fighter believes she has to win to keep that spot.

