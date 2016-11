UFC 205’s third title fight pits two Polish natives against each other. UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will put her belt on the line against Karolina Kowalkiewicz on Nov. 12th.

The pair already squared off in their amateur careers and Jedrzejczyk took the victory.

UFC 205 will take place in New York City’s Madison Square Garden and will feature Conor McGregor and Eddie Alvarez in a championship super-fight in the main event.