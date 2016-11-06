Jessie Magdaleno seizes WBO Junior Featherweight title

New WBO Junior Featherweight champion Jessie Magdaleno was conspicuously absent from the post-fight festivities on Saturday night at the Thomas and Mack Center.

But he had more than enough people to speak on his behalf.

Magdaleno, a Las Vegas native, seized the title from Nonito Donaire with a unanimous 118-110, 116-112, 116-112 decision in the second of three title fights that preceded Manny Pacquiao’s victory over Jesse Vargas.

He brashly paraded around the ring immediately after the fight before famous annoucer Michael Buffer announced the decision, and joyfully celebrated after the announcement.

“Watching this kid accomplish his dream and become a world champion, it’s incredible,” said Manny Robles Jr., who trained Magdaleno for Saturday night’s fight. “I’m sure it means the world to him. Winning the world title in his own backyard with his family, his friends and the fans, man, it means everything to the kid.”

Magdaleno was confident early and jumped on Donaire in the early rounds, pummeling the champ with a series of jabs and combinations. He looked considerably more spry in the later rounds, too, and was more aggressive as the 33-year old Donaire started to wilt.

Donaire made a last gasp in the later rounds, but the judges had essentially made up their minds: Magdaleno, who turns 25 on Tuesday, was the better fighter — at least on Saturday night.

Magdaleno is now 24-0 and Top Rank CEO Bob Arum, who has promoted every one of his fights, spoke candidly about his new champion after the main event.

“There were various times that we were disdappointed because he seemed to be halfhearted, and was sort of lazy, not making weight and that kind of thing,” Arum said. “He seems to have turned it around.”

Arum added that there are a lot of prospective fights that Top Rank could make at either the 122-pound weight class or the 126-weight class.

Now that Magdaleno is a title-holder, he’s sure to be a hot commodity.

“Jessie won’t lack for action,” Arum said.