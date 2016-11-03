Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to retire an undefeated champion — VIDEO

On the UFC 205 conference call, UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (12-0) discussed the legacy she wants to leave behind. The Polish fighter hopes to retire as an undefeated champion.

Jedrzejczyk also discussed her upcoming title defense against Karolina Kowalkiewicz (10-0) and what their fight means to Polish MMA. She talked about why she changed training camps and relocated to the United States, and also discussed the importance of never becoming complacent.

UFC 205 will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 12th. Jedrzejczyk and Kowalkiewicz’s battle for the strawweight title is one of three title fights on the card. Conor McGregor will face off against Eddie Alvarez in the main event for the lightweight belt.