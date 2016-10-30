Joe Lauzon doesn’t feel close to slowing down yet — VIDEO

UFC lightweight Joe Lauzon, a 12-year MMA veteran with 38 fights under his belt, said he doesn’t see any signs of slowing down just yet career-wise.

However, the 32-year-old said ever since his first promotional fight at UFC 63, he’s thought about “the end” and has prepared for it.

Lauzon rematched Jim Miller at UFC on FOX 21 and lost a split decision. The fight was a back-and-forth battle that Lauzon said he felt he won.

At the UFC Veteran Athlete Summit in Las Vegas, 19 fighters attended seminars designed to help them prepare for their futures beyond the cage.