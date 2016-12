Johny Hendricks has had a rough 2016. The former welterweight champion has lost two consecutive fights and has contemplated retirement.

In a scrum ahead of UFC 207 on Dec. 30th, Hendricks vented his frustrations about doing media. He challenged reporters to cut 20-pounds to get a feeling of what it’s like to walk in his shoes.

Hendricks will confront Neil Magny on the preliminary card. Magny is coming off of a loss to Lorenz Larkin.