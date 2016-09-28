CoveringTheCage
Posted 

Jorge Masvidal gets new opponent for next UFC bout

Jorge Masvidal gets new opponent for next UFC bout

web1_ufcfightnight88gamer_052915cs_008_7105151.jpgBuy Photo
Lorenz Larkin, left, fights Jorge Masvidal in their welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night 88 at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 29, 2016. Larkin won by split decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

By ADAM HILL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal has a new opponent for his next fight.

Masvidal, who was scheduled to face Kelvin Gastelum in November, will take on Jake Ellenberger on “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 24 finale card at The Palms on Dec. 3.

Gastelum was pulled from his bout with Masvidal to instead fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 205.

Masvidal said he wanted a big-name replacement. While Ellenberger is no longer in the top 10, he has a solid resume.

Ellenberger once won six consecutive UFC fights and eight of nine only to tumble from contention with a 1-5 stretch. He bounced back with a first-round knockout of Matt Brown in July that was reminiscent of his past form.

Masvidal has split four fights since returning to 170 pounds. The losses came to contenders Benson Henderson and Lorenz Larkin, but Masvidal earned a unanimous decision in July on the same UFC 201 card that saw Ellenberger stop Brown.

The ‘TUF’ finale card will be headlined by the season champion from the reality show challenging Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight title.

Contact reporter Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5509. Follow on Twitter: @adamhilllvrj

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...