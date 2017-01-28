Julianna Pena ready, willing to take the ‘face of women’s MMA’ label

DENVER — First there was Gina Carano. Ronda Rousey took the moniker and ran further than anyone could have imagined with it.

While Rousey hasn’t officially made any decision about her future, two knockout losses have left the door open for a new star to emerge as the so-called “face of female fighting.”

Julianna Pena is willing to take the job and checks all the required boxes.

She is a beast inside the cage and a sharp-tongued beauty who embraces the spotlight outside.

Her first headlining spot on a UFC card will take place on network television Saturday night, a women’s bantamweight top contender bout against Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC on Fox 23 at Pepsi Center that could help to determine if she is ready to fill the role.

The bout is part of a main card, which also includes a welterweight fight between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal and a heavyweight showdown pitting rising star Francis Ngannou, that airs on Fox at 5 p.m. The preliminary card on Fox Sports 1 begins at 2 p.m.

Pena’s certainly not shying away from the possibility.

“I would love to be that person,” she said after open workouts on Thursday. “I’d love to be that role model for these little girls that are looking up to me or even just looking for someone to look up to. I would love to fill that role as the face of women’s MMA. Absolutely.”

While Pena credits Rousey for how far she advanced the role of females in the sport, it’s Carano she consistently cites as an innovator.

“Gina was the pioneer of women’s MMA,” Pena said of the former Strikeforce champion turned actress. “She kind of put it on the map as far as being a beautiful woman that’s able to fight. I give her all the credit in the world. I’ve always looked up to her.”

In an ideal athletic landscape, the cosmetic aspect may not be so important. Pena said that’s not the case in the real world and knows it will always be part of who becomes popular, particularly for females in the male-dominated world of mixed martial arts.

Of course, getting the opportunity is just a part of the challenge. All of the other things can get people to watch, but Pena knows she has to perform once the bell rings.

That hasn’t been a problem for the 27-year-old native of Spokane, Wash. Since winning Season 18 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” Pena has used her ultra-aggressive style to go unbeaten in the UFC. Her last two victories have come against tough competition in Jessica Eye and Cat Zingano.

Now she will face the division’s top contender in a bout with a lot of buzz and a likely title shot against Amanda Nunes on the line.

“I think one thing ‘TUF’ got me prepared for was the media and dealing with these kind of situations,” she said. “You’ve got to be a multi-tasker. Promoting the fight is part of the business. You’ve just got to suck it up and get used to this because this is the entertainment business after all and I’m an entertainer as much as a fighter. It really doesn’t bother me being a main event. I can handle it. I’m a pressure type of person. It’s not a big deal.”

Pena and Shevchenko are as divergent in personality as they are in fight style. While Pena is a mauling wrestler and grappler, Shevchenko ruthlessly picks opponents apart with punches, elbows, kicks and knees.

A former Muay Thai world champion, she surged up the rankings with a spectacular performance in a victory over Holly Holm in July.

While not referring to Pena specifically, the Soviet-born 28-year-old who now fights out of Peru made clear she prefers to let her performance speak for her.

“I’ve been in martial arts for more than 20 years,” she said. “I’ve fought all kinds of opponents from quiet to really loud ones who speak too much. It doesn’t help them at all because in the octagon, you only have two hands and two feet. I’m very comfortable in my skills and what I can do.”

The contrast in styles is perhaps best signified by how they discuss the potential showdown with Nunes that awaits the winner.

Nunes has said she would prefer to move up to challenge for the 145-pound title than to defend the belt against either Shevchenko or Pena.

Shevchenko said she will share her feelings on the matter should she win and Nunes declines the fight. Pena already has a speech prepared for her post-fight interview in the cage should she win on Saturday night.

She gave a likely preview on Thursday.

“I think there’s a lot of competition that Amanda has left at 135 before she tries to run to another division,” Pena said. “If I get through this fight, I’ll still be undefeated in the UFC. If I was Amanda, I’d want to clean out my own division first and if there’s an undefeated girl in my division, I’d want to test myself against her.

“Being that Cat Zingano beat the brakes off Amanda Nunes and I dominated Cat Zingano, I think it’s safe to say I can hang with anybody that fights at 135 pounds inside that octagon.”

None