Kevin Lee says he’ll do the UFC a favor and finish Trinaldo — VIDEO

Kevin Lee says he’s doing the UFC a favor by facing Francisco Trinaldo in Brazil.

The lightweight fighter jokingly said the promotion called him to dispose of the 38-year-old in dramatic fashion at UFC Fight Night 106. In reality, Lee knows that he’s heading into hostile territory and preparing to face a top-ranked Brazilian fighter who has had his hand raised in his last 7 outings.

Lee has also been on a hot streak. He’s won three fights in a row and came out victorious in 7 of his last 8 bouts. Following his recent success, Lee inked a new multi-fight contract with the UFC. Now he believes it’s his time for the spotlight.

If all goes according to Lee’s plan, he’ll defeat Trinaldo, enter the top ten of the UFC’s lightweight rankings and headline a fight card rumored to take place in Detroit later in 2017. Never one to shy away from calling out opponents, Lee wants to face the loser of the UFC 209 interim lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson next.

Kevin Lee will take on Francisco Trinaldo in Fortaleza, Brazil, on March 11 at UFC Fight Night 106. The lightweight tilt is slated for the main card which will air on Fox Sports 1.