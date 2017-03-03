Khabib Nurmagomedov out of Saturday’s UFC 209 after being hospitalized

One of the most anticipated fights in UFC lightweight division history is off again.

Top contender Khabib Nurmagomedov was hospitalized late Thursday night and will not be able to fight Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title at UFC 209 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC officials confirmed Nurmagomedov was transported to Sunrise Hospital and was discharged early Friday, but was not cleared to compete by doctors.

Nurmagomedov fell ill while cutting weight.

The fight has been snakebitten since it was first booked in late 2015. Nurmagomedov had to pull out of the originally scheduled matchup with an injury, then Ferguson got hurt and was unable to compete when it was rebooked in April 2016.

Now it’s off once again.

Ferguson hit the scales at 154.5 pounds at Friday morning’s official weigh-ins.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

