UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov says he should be next in line for a title shot if he beats Michael Johnson on Nov. 12th at Madison Square Garden. Nurmagomedov is currently undefeated at 23-0.

Prior to Conor McGregor being booked to face Eddie Alvarez at the first-ever New York City card, Nurmagomedov was expected to fight Alvarez for the title. Instead, he’ll go toe-to-toe with Michael Johnson at UFC 205. The pair will do battle on the Fox Sports 1 preliminary card.