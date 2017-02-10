Kyra Batara dedicating next fight to family friend battling leukemia

Combate Americas atomweight standout Kyra Batara says she’s dedicating her next fight to a family friend who is battling leukemia. She will collide with Spain’s Vanessa Rico Fernandez at Combate Once on Feb. 16, the eleventh card to be held by the promotion.

If Batara comes out victorious next week, she believes that she will fight for the women’s atomweight belt next.

Batara is undefeated with Combate Americas, but is coming off of a loss in her last fight. ‘Mogwai’ competed in Rizin 2 in Japan and dropped a decision to Kanako Murata. To prepare for Fernandez, Batara moved her camp to Henderson to train full-time at Carlson Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

The battle between Batara and Fernandez will headline the fight card emanating from the Burbank Events Center in Burbank, Calif., and will air on UFC Fight Pass.