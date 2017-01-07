LFA 1’s Cynthia Calvillo confident ahead of fight, wants to make a statement — VIDEO

At 2-0, Cynthia Calvillo is ready to impress on the Legacy Fighting Alliance stage. Calvillo is confident that her skills will overwhelm Montana Stewart and that their strawweight tilt will produce the fight of the night.

A native of San Jose, Calif., Calvillo trains out of Team Alpha Male in Sacramento and credits her training partner, UFC strawweight Paige VanZant, for motivating her. Overall, Calvillo feels that her three years spent with the team have helped her to become a more well-rounded fighter.

Back in September 2016, it was announced that two of the top developmental promotions in mixed martial arts, Legacy Fighting Championship and the Resurrection Fighting Alliance, would merge to form Legacy Fighting Alliance. As in the past, the promotion will look to discover top-level fighters who are capable of competing at the UFC level.

On Jan. 13, LFA 1 will take place at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas, and will air live on AXS TV.

