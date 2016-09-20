Longtime UFC executive Sean Shelby promoted to replace retiring matchmaker

Expect a whole lot of fighters to start making appeals to Sean Shelby in the cage after a big UFC victory.

Shelby has been officially promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The move was expected after longtime executive Joe Silva announced he would retire at the end of the year. Reports of that decision surfaced over the last several weeks, but the organization officially confirmed it with the announcement of Shelby’s promotion.

“Joe Silva’s contributions to the UFC over the last 20 years were huge, and he played a big role in helping make the sport as big as it is today,” UFC President Dana White said in a statement. “He left his mark on this sport and I wish him nothing but success in retirement.”

Silva’s primary responsibility was as the chief matchmaker for the UFC, a role Shelby will assume. Fighters seeking big-name opponents or opportunities often namecheck Silva in the cage, though he has largely stayed out of the public eye.

Shelby has worked alongside Silva, primarily booking fights in the lower weight and female divisions.

Former president and owner of Legacy Fighting Championships Mick Maynard has been hired as the new UFC Vice President of Talent Relations to work with Shelby.

“I’m excited to have Mick on board working alongside Sean,” White added. “Mick has become one of the most respected people in the fight game and he’s done a great job in finding and developing talent. Sean has been a tremendous asset to the UFC for a long time, and I look forward to working with Sean and Mick in the years to come.”

Shelby has worked with the UFC for 14 years. Maynard’s Legacy promotion is where current UFC fighters Holly Holm, Henry Cejudo and Sage Northcutt broke into the sport.

“This is an incredible opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to delivering the action-packed, exciting fights that UFC fans have come to expect,” Maynard said.

In addition to booking fights, Shelby and Maynard will be tasked with scouting talent and developing the athletes currently on the roster.

The changes come just months after the organization was sold by Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta to WME-IMG. Silva’s time with the UFC predated even the Fertittas’ involvement with the company.

