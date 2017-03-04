CoveringTheCage
Mackenzie Dern’s goal is to fight in the UFC in 2017 — VIDEO

Though Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace Mackenzie Dern admits that she has a long way to go before being considered an elite MMA fighter, she is confident that she will fight in the UFC in 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Mackenzie Dern (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

At just 23-years-old, Mackenzie Dern has already established herself as an ace in Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition. Now the Arizona-based fighter will look to make a name for herself in MMA.

Training since the age of three, Dern is a well-decorated grappler who decided to transition to mixed martial arts in 2016. Currently she is 2-0 as a professional.

With her third Legacy Fighting Alliance bout on the horizon, Dern says she has her sights set on fighting in the UFC before the year’s end. At Legacy Fighting Alliance 6 on Mar. 10 in San Antonio, Texas, Dern will face Katherine Roy.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang

 