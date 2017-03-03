Mark Hunt: ‘Overeem’s not tough, he’s a cheater’ — VIDEOS

UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt held nothing back at a media day leading up to his tilt with Alistair Overeem.

Hunt not only claimed that the UFC forced him into this fight, but he also called out USADA for not enforcing their suspensions.

The ‘Super Samoan’ last fought at UFC 200 and dropped a decision to Brock Lesnar. Lesnar later tested positive for a banned substance which prompted Hunt to file a lawsuit against UFC president Dana White, the UFC and Brock Lesnar in Nevada District Court. The loss was overturned to a No Contest.

Back in 2012, Overeem failed a drug test in Nevada. He tested positive for elevated testosterone and served a 9-month suspension. Hunt said once fighters test positive, they lose their ‘shield of honor.’

Overeem dusted off comments Hunt made about him being a ‘shell of a fighter’. The Dutch fighter said he intends to go on another run for the title.

In their first fight in 2008, Overeem submitted Hunt. They will lock horns again on Mar. 4 at UFC 209 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang