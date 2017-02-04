Max Holloway says Jose Aldo ‘is playing games’ — VIDEO

UFC interim featherweight champion Max Holloway has been vocal about wanting to do battle with the division’s title holder, Jose Aldo. But according to Holloway, Aldo is ‘living under a rock’ and only interested in doing whatever Conor McGregor’s doing.

While he waits for Aldo to make a decision, Holloway will take on a role in the movie ‘Den of Thieves’, which also stars Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson, Jr.

Holloway also expressed his interest in a rematch with McGregor and talked about whether or not he’d put his interim belt on the line. The 25-year old fighter also revealed that prior to starting his media appearances on Super Bowl 51’s radio row, he was tested by USADA.