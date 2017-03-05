Megan Anderson says Cyborg is the face of the UFC featherweight division — VIDEO

Interim Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson spoke to reporters at UFC 209 about when she may fight in the promotion. As she put it, the division is in a holding pattern until Cris Cyborg books a fight.

UFC featherweight champion may be Germaine de Randamie, but the way the Invicta FC’s interim featherweight champion Megan Anderson sees it, Cris “Cyborg” Justino is the face of the newest division in the UFC.

Cyborg was expected by many to be the first woman to fight for the inaugural UFC featherweight belt. However, she tested positive for a banned substance with USADA following her fight against Lina Lansberg and was suspended.

In mid-February, USADA lifted her suspension after she was granted a retroactive therapeutic use exemption. The reigning Invicta FC featherweight champion is now eligible to fight.

Cyborg has not yet booked her next match, but she did call out Anderson on Twitter recently to have a title unification bout.

At UFC 209, Anderson addressed the possibility of fighting the Brazilian powerhouse and even called her the ‘face’ of the UFC’s featherweight division.

