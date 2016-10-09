Michael Bisping sends Dan Henderson into retirement at UFC 204

Dan Henderson was hoping to write a storybook ending to his legendary career by taking the UFC middleweight title from Michael Bisping in his final fight.

Instead, Bisping got to live out his dream of successfully defending the belt in his hometown.

It almost became a nightmare for the champ in the main event of UFC 204 on Saturday in Manchester, England.

Bisping was dropped by overhand right hands from Henderson in each of the first two rounds before rallying to win a unanimous decision.

“The support you show me melts my heart every time,” Bisping said. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Bisping wanted to make the first defense of the title he won in June in his hometown and was granted his wish by the UFC, which also gave him a long-desired shot at redemption against Henderson, who had knocked him out with a right hand at UFC 100 in 2009.

While Henderson is considered well behind the top contenders in the division, he was bestowed the title shot based on his history with Bisping and because he had announced it would be his final fight.

Despite coming so close to the opportunity to retire as champion, the 46-year-old two-time Olympian confirmed he was done.

“Yeah. I guess fortunately for you guys in the arena and unfortunately for whoever didn’t come, that’s the last time anyone will see me fight live,” an emotional Henderson said. “I gave my heart and soul to this sport, and the fans made it worthwhile for me to keep competing. I absolutely love this sport.”

Bisping was the one who looked worse for wear. His left eye was badly swollen and his face bloodied from the first round on after Henderson almost finished the fight with a series of punches and short elbows after dropping Bisping for the first time.

“I wish they judged it on how you look after the fight,” Henderson said jokingly. “Thank you to Michael Bisping for giving me this opportunity to fight for the belt in my last fight. I came up a little short, but not bad for an old man, huh?”

The champion started to find his rhythm in the second, only to get dropped by another big right hand late in the round. Bisping’s conditioning helped him take control down the stretch, though Henderson valiantly rallied in the fifth to create drama as the scores were announced.

Bisping won 48-47 on two cards and 49-46 on the third.

Also on the card, middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi knocked out Vitor Belfort midway through the second round for his third straight win.

Mousasi followed a left head kick with a series of punches to drop Belfort before finishing him on the mat. It was the third time in his past four fights that Belfort, a former light heavyweight champion, has been knocked out.

“I feel good, ready for the next one,” Mousasi said after his second consecutive knockout win. “To get a finish is always better; that’s what the fans want to see.”

In other fights:

• Light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux lost for the third time in his past four fights, as he was knocked out by Jimi Manuwa in the second round.

Manuwa, whose only career losses were to top contenders Anthony Johnson and Alexander Gustafsson, first dropped Saint Preux with a right hand.

Saint Preux, who lost to Jon Jones for the interim title in April, popped immediately back to his feet, but was knocked unconscious moments later with a left hook.

“All the hard work I put in over the weeks and months paid off on the night,” Manuwa said after winning in his home country. “People come to see me fight because I don’t come for decisions. I come to put my opponents away. Doing it in front of a U.K. crowd makes it even more special. I should be top five now, and that’s a great feeling to be in the top five in my weight category in the world.”

• Stefan Struve submitted Daniel Omielanczuk with a d’arce choke in the second round of a heavyweight bout.

It was the first time Omielanczuk had been finished inside the distance in his career. Struve has won three of his past four fights.

• Featherweight Mirsad Bektic returned from more than 16 months out of action because of a knee injury to improve to 11-0 as a professional with a first-round submission of Russell Doane in a featherweight bout that kicked off the main card.

“This moment feels so natural,” Bektic said after winning for the fourth time in the UFC. “I’ve been visualizing it for so long. I got injured, so I was away for a little bit, but I’ve been in my room all week, staying focused, focusing on my fight, and I just really wanted to enjoy the moment and look out at the crowd. I’ll take that moment with me when I die.

“I’ve been a prospect for a long time, but I’m not a prospect anymore: I’m a contender, and that’s that.”

• Undefeated English prospect Marc Diakiese highlighted the preliminary card with a second-round knockout of lightweight Lukasz Sajewski.

“This is the best feeling in the world,” Diakiese said after improving to 10-0 by winning his UFC debut. “I’ve worked so hard for this moment and now it’s here, and I’m starting to enjoy it. I’ve got great fans behind me; the support is amazing. I’m going to work to bring the belt to the U.K. for the fans.”

• Welterweight Leon Edwards upset Albert Tumenov, handing him his second straight loss after five consecutive victories by submitting him late in the third round with a rear-naked choke.

• Iuri Alcantara needed 1:59 to submit Brad Pickett in a matchup of veteran bantamweights, and Damia Stasiak used an armbar to submit bantamweight Davey Grant.

• On the untelevised portion of the preliminary card, welterweight Mike Perry knocked out Danny Roberts, and lightweight Leonardo Santos won a split decision over Adriano Martins.

Contact reporter Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5509. Follow on Twitter: @adamhilllvrj