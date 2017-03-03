CoveringTheCage
Posted 

Miesha Tate talks life after retiring from MMA — VIDEO

Miesha Tate talks life after retiring from MMA — VIDEO

video_8097283_0.mov
Miesha Tate talks about life since retiring from MMA (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miesha Tate talks life after retiring from MMA — VIDEO

web1_mma-ufc200gamer_070916ev_042x_8097283.jpg
Miesha Tate gets ready to fight against Amanda Nunes in the women's bantamweight title bout during UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes won by submission in the first round. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Miesha Tate talks life after retiring from MMA — VIDEO

web1_mma-ufc200gamer_070916ev_045x_8097283.jpg
Amanda Nunes, left, throws a punch against Miesha Tate in the women's bantamweight title bout during UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes won by submission in the first round. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Miesha Tate talks life after retiring from MMA — VIDEO

web1_mma-ufc200gamer_070916ev_043_8097283.jpg
Amanda Nunes, left, connects a right punch against Miesha Tate in the women's bantamweight title bout during UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes won by submission in the first round. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Miesha Tate talks life after retiring from MMA — VIDEO

web1_mma-ufc200advance_070616ev_013_8097283.jpg
Miesha Tate, left, and Amanda Nunes pose during the UFC 200 press conference at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Miesha Tate talks life after retiring from MMA — VIDEO

web1_mma-ufc200advance_070616ev_012_8097283.jpg
Miesha Tate, left, and Amanda Nunes pose during the UFC 200 press conference at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate retired from MMA at UFC 205 following a pair of losses. At the 2017 World MMA Awards, ‘Cupcake’ spoke about some of her latest endeavors.

Tate was crowned UFC women’s bantamweight champion when she defeated Holly Holm at UFC 196. She then put her belt on the line against current title holder, Amanda Nunes, and was finished with strikes. After that loss, Tate dropped a decision to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 in New York and subsequently retired.

Check out the videos above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 