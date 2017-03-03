Miesha Tate talks life after retiring from MMA — VIDEO

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate retired from MMA at UFC 205 following a pair of losses. At the 2017 World MMA Awards, ‘Cupcake’ spoke about some of her latest endeavors.

Tate was crowned UFC women’s bantamweight champion when she defeated Holly Holm at UFC 196. She then put her belt on the line against current title holder, Amanda Nunes, and was finished with strikes. After that loss, Tate dropped a decision to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 in New York and subsequently retired.

Check out the videos above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.