MMA fighter Cheyanne Vlismas isn’t in a rush to go pro — VIDEO

Cheyanne Vlismas isn’t in a rush to launch her professional MMA career. A student of the sport, the 21-year-old wants to develop in all facets of the game before making that leap. She constantly studies UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and has hopes of one day defeating her.

Almost one year ago, the Florida native made the decision to come to Las Vegas to train at Xtreme Couture to hone her craft. Since moving, she’s captured the Tuff-N-Uff strawweight title and will look to take another belt at Midtown Throwdown 10.

On Jan. 28th, Vlismas will head to Eugene, Oregon, to compete against Aubree Thompson for the Midtown Throwdown strawweight title.

Check out the video above.

