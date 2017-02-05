MMA fighters in Houston reveal their Super Bowl 51 picks — VIDEO

Not only were football players in Houston during Super Bowl 51’s radio row making appearances, but MMA fighters were on hand too. So the Review-Journal caught up with several stars to ask them who they were picking to win the Big Game — the Atlanta Falcons or the New England Patriots.

UFC interim featherweight champion Max Holloway, UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis, UFC featherweight Dennis Bermudez, UFC light heavyweight Anthony Johnson and Bellator’s Matt Mitrione, who also played in the NFL, predicted who might win the Super Bowl and explained why.