NAC approves settlements on disciplinary actions with Brock Lesnar and Nate Diaz

If former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar ever intends to return to mixed martial arts, he will have to wait until at least July.

The professional wrestling superstar was suspended for one year and fined $250,000 by the Nevada Athletic Commission on Thursday for failing multiple drug tests around his return to competition in July.

Lesnar and his legal team had negotiated a settlement with the commission prior to Thursday’s meeting and it was unanimously approved during a meeting at the Grant Sawyer Building.

Also at the meeting, Nate Diaz was fined $50,000 and ordered community service for his role in a news conference melee before an August fight against Conor McGregor.

Lesnar’s fine amounted to 10 percent of the $2.5 million disclosed purse Lesnar collected for his July 9 bout against Mark Hunt at UFC 200. His decision victory was also overturned to a no-contest.

It was Lesnar’s first fight since 2011. The WWE star tested positive for the estrogen blocker clomiphene both before and after the bout, though the result of the out-of-competition was not received from the lab before the fight, allowing it to continue.

As part of the settlement agreement, Lesnar did not admit fault for the failed test. He has denied knowingly taking any banned substance.

Diaz was ordered to do 50 hours of community service. His penalty was also negotiated as part of a settlement before the meeting.

McGregor’s penalty for the incident, which involved both fighters and their entourages hurling water bottles and cans of energy drinks at each other in a theatre that included members of the general public, also amounted to 2.5 percent of his reported purse.

Diaz made a disclosed purse of $2 million. McGregor was fined $75,000 on a purse of $3 million in October.

McGregor has refused to pay the fine and filed an appeal for judicial review in Clark County earlier this month.

