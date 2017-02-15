NAC may grant UFC star Conor McGregor a rehearing on disciplinary action

UFC star Conor McGregor will have case heard by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Again.

McGregor was fined $75,000 and ordered to produce an anti-bullying video by the NAC in October after a disciplinary hearing on a bottle-throwing incident at a news conference promoting his fight against Nate Diaz in August.

NAC executive director Bob Bennett and chairman Anthony Marnell III met with McGregor on Tuesday in Las Vegas and agreed to place a request for a rehearing of McGregor’s case on the agenda for the March 22 commission meeting.

“During the hearing on McGregor’s request, (Marnell) and (Bennett) will recommend that the commission grants a rehearing on the prior order,” a statement from the commission read.

The commission, which includes five members, would have to vote on whether or not to grant the new hearing. Bennett is not a voting member.

McGregor also was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service at the first hearing. The video was to cost at least $75,000 to produce, an expense to be covered by McGregor.

A request for a boxing license by McGregor was administratively rejected last month because McGregor had not fulfilled the requirements of the disciplinary ruling. McGregor did get a boxing license from California.

The penalty stemmed from an incident at the MGM Grand in August. McGregor and Diaz and their respective entourages hurled water bottles and cans of energy drink at one another after an ill-fated news conference with the public in attendance.

McGregor filed a petition for a judicial review of the penalty in November. Pat Lundvall, who is no longer on the commission, made the original motion at the disciplinary hearing in October.

Diaz was fined $50,000. The fines were based on percentage of the fighters’ purses for the Aug. 20 fight, which McGregor won by majority decision.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.