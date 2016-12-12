New interim champ Max Holloway golden both during and after UFC 206 victory

It was another spectacular performance in the cage that resulted in Max Holloway having the UFC interim featherweight title wrapped around his waist Saturday night.

His performance at the news conference in the wee hours of Sunday morning after UFC 206 at Air Canada Centre is what might help truly make him a star.

After knocking out former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis for his 10th straight win, Holloway came to the news conference in a shiny gold tie to match his belt and started throwing out hashtags and one liners that were lighting up Twitter.

“I’m still on, I don’t know what cloud you would call this: Cloud 17 or something,” Holloway said. “It’s been a hell of a ride, but it’s just getting started. It’s going to be a hell of a show. Tune in.”

Holloway has been chasing a title throughout the 10-fight winning streak that began after a loss to Conor McGregor in 2013.

While the belt he now wears carries an interim label, Holloway is pleased to have earned it.

Holloway called out featherweight champ Jose Aldo for a bout in Brooklyn, New York, at UFC 208 in February. He is skeptical of Aldo, however. Holloway said he has been chasing a fight with Aldo for years and isn’t entirely sure Aldo will actually fight in February since he has pulled out of several scheduled bouts due to injury. He even tried to create a social media campaign based on Aldo’s disappearing acts, comparing him to the famed striped shirt character Waldo by repeating on multiple occasions “#WheresJoseWaldo?”

Aldo told reporters in Brazil on Monday he would fight Holloway in February, but Holloway still isn’t convinced it will happen.

Holloway did say Saturday that he is at least excited to be in a position to control his own destiny now that he has the interim title. He knows he will get a chance to fight Aldo at some point.

“This is my golden ticket,” Holloway said, pointing at his belt.

Holloway, 25, is happy to be part of the fraternity of UFC champions and he doesn’t plan on giving up his belt any time soon regardless of the label.

“If I’ve got to defend this thing 10 times before I get the undisputed (belt) that’s what I’m going to do,” he said. “I’m going to prove to you guys, prove to myself and prove to everyone that I’m the best mother (expletive) walking on two feet and you guys are all going to witness it.

“This is the ‘Blessed’ show now and I’m taking over.”

He certainly took over the stage at the news conference with the bright gold metallic tie, which he admitted was a clip-on after he was pressed on how exactly such an accessory works.

“It’s my new look,” he said. “It’s shiny as (expletive), right? I needed to let everyone know. All gold everything.”

Holloway became the first fighter to finish Pettis in his professional career.

After the bout, Pettis announced he would return back up to lightweight after a difficult weight cut that saw him come in three pounds over the limit.

NO LAUGHING MATTER

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is on a hiatus from fighting as he awaits the birth of his first child in early 2017, but he was still able to pick up a victory this week.

McGregor, who recently revealed he had agreed to a guest starring role on “Game of Thrones” and was parodied on “Saturday Night Live” this week, defeated comedian Kevin Hart in the first round of GQ’s 2016 Most Stylish Man tournament.

“Both men here are known for putting stitches in people (that is, the literal kind and the ROFL kind),” the magazine wrote in its breakdown of the round-of-64 matchup. “When it comes to their personal style, both have displayed a level of fearlessness that should be commended. Hart prides himself on his humble attitude and dedication to fitness, while McGregor is a braggadocios cage fighter with a dedication to not giving a damn what anyone thinks. (The man wears fur coats like the rest of us wear peacoats).”

The winner was determined by readers, who overwhelmingly supported McGregor by a margin of 76.59-23.41 percent.

Now the competition starts to get tougher. McGregor will take on music superstar Drake in the second round with a potential showdown against back-to-back winner Kanye West looming in the Sweet 16.

UP NEXT

Two of the UFC’s youngest rising stars face difficult tests on Saturday night in Sacramento, California.

Paige VanZant will headline UFC on Fox 22 in a women’s strawweight bout against Michelle Waterson, while welterweight Sage Northcutt will face unbeaten prospect Mickey Gall.

The event will also feature the retirement bout for Sacramento’s Urijah Faber, who will fight bantamweight Brad Pickett.

