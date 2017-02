UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defeated Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 to retain the belt. But leading up to the fight, Nunes was upset that she wasn’t receiving the credit or promotion she deserved.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal at Super Bowl 51’s radio row, Nunes explained why she lashed out after the fight and later apologized to Ronda Rousey. She also said she plans to defend her bantamweight title a few more times before going up to compete at featherweight.