Nurmagomedov and Ferguson agree: UFC 209’s co-main is the ‘people’s main event’ — VIDEO

Ahead of UFC 209, the only thing that the co-main event stars can agree on is that they are ‘People’s Main Event.’ At the open workouts, both fighters spoke to reporters and said that their showdown is possibly the most anticipated fight in the UFC’s lightweight division.

Ferguson is on a 9-fight win streak, while Nurmagomedov is undefeated at 24-0.

Though the two fighters have had heated exchanges ahead of the bout, Nurmagomedov went on to say that he believes Ferguson to be a more well-rounded fighter than reigning UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Ferguson, who won season 13 of the Ultimate Fighter, promises not to leave the fight in the hands of the judges. As he spoke about his opponent, he became more and more agitated.

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov will square off for the interim UFC lightweight title on Mar. 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

