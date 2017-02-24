Nurmagomedov, Ferguson have heated exchange on UFC 209 media call

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson engaged in a verbal sparring session on the UFC 209 conference call Thursday.

With the highly anticipated lightweight clash between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson just around the corner, the two went at each other over their previous two bouts falling apart and who held the blame for it.

Nurmagomedov said Ferguson has been dodging him and promised to break him. Ferguson called Nurmagomedov a bully, said his undefeated opponent has a padded record and explained why he thinks UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is running from him.

On Mar. 4, the top-ranked fighters will vie for the interim UFC lightweight belt in UFC 209’s co-main event slated to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check out the video above.

