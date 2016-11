UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov says he’s ready to take on Conor McGregor and would also entertain the idea of fighting him in Ireland. Nurmagomedov says he can fight anyone in the division and calls McGregor a chicken.

Nurmagomedov submitted Michael Johnson at UFC 205, remains undefeated in his MMA career at 24-0, and believes he’s the number one contender.