Olympic judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison to pursue MMA career

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison has decided to follow her former training partner Ronda Rousey into a career in mixed martial arts.

Harrison, who originally expressed hesitation about fighting professionally after winning her second gold medal in judo for the United States this summer in Rio de Janeiro, told USA Today on Thursday she has agreed to a contract with Las Vegas-based World Series of Fighting.

The 26-year-old Ohio native said she realized she needed to find a new challenge athletically.

“I’ve been boxing and doing jiu-jitsu and all that, and the biggest thing for me, really, is that I miss competing,” Harrison told USA Today. “I miss fighting on the highest stages of the world, and the World Series of Fighting really gave me a great opportunity.”

There is no timetable for her first professional fight. Harrison indicated she probably would need at least a year to properly prepare.

In the meantime, she will serve as a commentator for WSOF events, starting with the Dec. 31 card in New York.

Harrison competed at 172 pounds in judo. It’s unclear what weight class she will compete at in MMA, though the largest division for women in the UFC is 135 pounds.

Rousey, a former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, was the first American woman to medal in judo, winning a bronze in 2008. Harrison followed with golds in 2012 and 2016.

Rousey trained with Harrison under the tutelage of Jimmy Pedro in Massachusetts. They also were roommates for a time.

“A lot of times people like to compare me to Ronda,” Harrison told USA Today. “I’m my own person. I make my own decisions. I’ll do it in my own time.”

Harrison also will represent WSOF as a brand ambassador as part of her deal.

