Pettis and Holloway focused on interim title fight, not McGregor or Aldo

On Nov. 26, it was announced on the UFC Fight Night 99 broadcast that Conor McGregor had ‘relinquished’ his featherweight belt. As a result, Jose Aldo was promoted from interim champion to the undisputed kingpin. However, Aldo will not be ready to defend the featherweight strap until 2017 and an interim title fight was booked.

At UFC 206 on Dec. 10, two of the division’s top contenders will fight to become the new interim title holder. Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Max Holloway, who holds a nine-fight win streak, will trade leather in the main event set for the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

On the call, Pettis and Holloway discussed their thoughts on the title belt changing hands, what the opportunity to fight for the interim title means to theme, what they make of the news concerning McGregor and Aldo, and more.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.