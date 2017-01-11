Planned March event in Las Vegas removed from UFC schedule

For the second time in 2017, a planned UFC event has been scrapped by the organization.

Officials confirmed a card scheduled for Las Vegas on March 3, which was to serve as UFC Fight Night 106, will no longer take place.

The card was to serve as a lead-in for the UFC 209 pay-per-view event the following night at T-Mobile Arena.

It had been announced in November, but no fights or venue had ever been officially announced.

The organization previously postponed a scheduled pay-per-view event that had been set for Jan. 21 in Anaheim, California. The city will instead get an event on Aug. 5

UFC 209, which will be headlined by a welterweight title rematch between Stephen Thompson and champion Tyron Woodley, will still go on as scheduled.

