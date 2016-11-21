Reno’s Ryan Bader gets boost from Fight Night victory

Reno native Ryan Bader is line for big things after dispatching of veteran Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in the main event of UFC Fight Night 100 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday night.

He may even be next in line to fight for the UFC light heavyweight title.

Whether or not he finally gets that shot may go a long way toward determining whether or not will even be in the organization.

The victory on Saturday night marked the final fight on his contract. Bader, 33, elected to not sign an extension before the bout and he now has seven wins in his last eight fights as he potentially hits the open market.

“I haven’t really thought that much about it,” Bader said at the post-fight news conference. “When it came time to re-up, I just kind of thought, ‘Why not fight it out?’”

The former McQueen High School football and wrestling star will now have a decision to make between remaining in the organization in which he has competed since a stint on Season 8 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” or weighing outside offers.

“I got the (win) and now here we are,” Bader said. “Look, I love the UFC and I love fighting in the UFC. (It has to) make sense, though. I’ve been (in the) top five for a while, and I want those big fights. There’s a big fight coming up in December, so we’ll talk with them and see where we go from here.”

Bader was referencing the Dec. 10 title bout between Anthony Johnson and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 206 in Toronto.

Bader’s case for a title shot would be much stronger if Cormier keeps the belt. He has history with the champion after a scheduled fight between the two was canceled in 2015 and led to a news conference run-in at the MGM Grand. Bader’s only loss in the last three years was to Johnson.

Bader said it’s possible he will be cageside to watch the title fight in Toronto. Any decision on his future may be as dependent on what opponent Bader is offered as the terms on the contract.

There’s no doubt Bader wants to fight for the UFC title.

“I’ve fought everybody in this division,” he said. “I’ve been consistent. I feel like I’m hitting my stride now. Hopefully things fall into place.”

Also on the card, Thomas Almeida and Claudia Gadelha bounced back from losses with impressive victories.

Almeida knocked out bantamweight Albert Morales after suffering the first loss of his career against top contender Cody Garbrandt in May. Gadelha, the top women’s strawweight contender earned a unanimous decision victory over Courtney Casey just five months after losing a title bout to Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Earlier Saturday, Gegard Mousasi avenged a 2015 loss to Uriah Hall with a first-round knockout victory in the main event of UFC Fight Night 99 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

It was the fourth consecutive win for the middleweight contender.

PHOENIX MAIN EVENT SET

Hall of Famer BJ Penn has once again been scheduled for his comeback bout. Penn is expected to fight rising star Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103 in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 15 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Penn last competed in July 2014 when he came out of retirement for a loss to Frankie Edgar. He retired again after the loss, but announced his intention to return in early 2016.

An investigation into criminal allegations delayed his return bout, which was eventually cancelled when Penn acknowledged he was administered an IV and was suspended under the UFC’s anti-doping policy. Penn was then scheduled to face Ricardo Lamas in October, but had to pull out of the fight due to an injury.

Now he has been placed on yet another card. Rodriguez has won six straight fights, including five since entering the UFC through ‘TUF’ Latin America.

UFC Fight Night 103 also features a welterweight bout between Ben Saunders and Court McGee.

FEDOR DEAL WITH BELLATOR OFFICIAL

Bellator officials confirmed during a broadcast on Saturday night the organization has signed heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko to a “multi-fight deal.”

Emelianenko, 40, will fight former UFC contender Matt Mitrione in the main event of a card in San Jose, California, on Feb. 18.

“It’s great to be back in business with Fedor,” said Bellator MMA President Scott Coker, who previously signed the Russian star to a deal with Strikeforce. “The man is a legend both inside and outside of the cage and I’m elated to bring him back stateside for the American MMA fans to witness him fight Matt Mitrione in San Jose. He and I go quite aways back, and I look forward to continuing to build our partnership here in Bellator MMA.”

Emelianenko became a star in Japan’s Pride Fighting Championships. He went 1-3 during his time in Strikeforce, but has won his last five bouts competing in Russia and Japan.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.