RFA’s Emily Whitmire credits Miesha Tate for her success — VIDEO

Resurrection Fighting Alliance’s Emily Whitmire says if she didn’t know former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, she may not be where she is today.

A native of Oregon, Whitmire trains and lives with Tate in Las Vegas. Since making the move two-and-a-half years ago to work with Tate at Xtreme Couture, she’s won three straight fights.

On Sept. 30th, Whitmire will square off with Kelly D’Angelo at RFA 44 on the preliminary card. The main card will air live from the St. Charles Convention Center in St. Louis, Missouri on AXS TV.