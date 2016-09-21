CoveringTheCage
RFA’s Emily Whitmire credits Miesha Tate for her success — VIDEO

Why RFA's Emily Whitmire credits Miesha Tate for her success (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Emily Whitmire (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Resurrection Fighting Alliance’s Emily Whitmire says if she didn’t know former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, she may not be where she is today.

A native of Oregon, Whitmire trains and lives with Tate in Las Vegas. Since making the move two-and-a-half years ago to work with Tate at Xtreme Couture, she’s won three straight fights.

On Sept. 30th, Whitmire will square off with Kelly D’Angelo at RFA 44 on the preliminary card. The main card will air live from the St. Charles Convention Center in St. Louis, Missouri on AXS TV.

 

