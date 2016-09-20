RJ’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC Fight Night 94, preview what’s next — VIDEO

Editor’s note: Each Tuesday at Noon we go live from Starbucks on the Covering The Cage Facebook to bring you an update on the mixed martial arts world.

Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday to give you their weekly update on all things UFC and MMA.

This week’s video recapped last weekend’s fight in Hidalgo, Texas — UFC Fight Night 94 — that saw lightweight fighter Michael Johnson quickly handle Dustin Poirier in the main event.

We also talk about the upcoming UFC Fight Night 95 which features Cris “Cyborg” Justino headlining the event in a catchweight bout against Linda Lansberg. This fight takes place Saturday in Brazil.

Watch the full video below.