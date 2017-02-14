RJ’s Adam Hill, Heidi Fang talk Mayweather-McGregor, recap UFC 208 — VIDEO

Editors note: Adam Hill and Heidi Fang host a live video chat on the Review-Journal’s Covering The Cage Facebook page every Tuesday at Noon.

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday for their weekly live video update on all things MMA and UFC.

This week’s topics included reports of a superfight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor being close to a deal, Tuesday’s Nevada Athletic Commission meeting and a recap of Saturday’s UFC 208.

Watch the full video below.

Follow Covering The Cage on Facebook and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.