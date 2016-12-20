RJ’s Adam Hill, WSOF president Ray Sefo talk UFC, MMA, WSOFNYC card — VIDEO

Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill welcomed World Series of Fighting president Ray Sefo for Covering The Cage’s weekly Facebook live update.

This week’s update included a recap of last weekend’s UFC on Fox 22 card including Paige VanZant’s and Sage Northcutt’s fights. We also talked Ronda Rousey’s return to face Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 30 and the WSOF’s New York City card on New Year’s Eve at Madison Square Garden.

WSOFNYC will air live on NBC Sports and NBC.

Check out the full video below.