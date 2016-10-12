Ronda Rousey set to return at UFC 207 in Las Vegas on Dec. 30

She’s back.

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will return to action to challenge Amanda Nunes for the belt at UFC 207 on Dec. 30 at T-Mobile Arena, UFC president Dana White announced during an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s radio show on Wednesday.

Rousey has not competed since losing the title to Holly Holm in November 2015.

It will be the first title defense for Nunes, who took the belt from Miesha Tate at UFC 200 in July.

Contact reporter Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5509. Follow on Twitter: @adamhilllvrj