Rountree hopes to entertain in his second UFC effort — VIDEO

Until Khalil Rountree was undefeated in The Ultimate Fighter season 23 finale this July, he was undefeated in his professional MMA career. However, it was Andrew Sanchez who would take a decision over Rountree in the finale and went on to get signed to the six-figure UFC contract at the end of that season.

Luckily for Rountree, he’ll get a second chance in the UFC. On Nov. 27, the Las Vegas-based fighter will compete on foreign soil for the first time in his career at UFC Fight Night 101 in Melbourne, Australia.

Hoping to improve upon his last outing, Rountree wants to put on an entertaining performance for the fans and come out victorious.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.