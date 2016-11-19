CoveringTheCage
Rountree hopes to entertain in his second UFC effort — VIDEO

Rountree hopes to entertain in his second effort in the UFC (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Khalil Rountree suffered the first professional loss of his career in his UFC debut in July. The TUF 23 finalist will now head to Melbourne, Australia where he'll confront Tyson Pedro at UFC Fight Night 101. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @heidifang

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Until Khalil Rountree was undefeated in The Ultimate Fighter season 23 finale this July, he was undefeated in his professional MMA career. However, it was Andrew Sanchez who would take a decision over Rountree in the finale and went on to get signed to the six-figure UFC contract at the end of that season.

Luckily for Rountree, he’ll get a second chance in the UFC. On Nov. 27, the Las Vegas-based fighter will compete on foreign soil for the first time in his career at UFC Fight Night 101 in Melbourne, Australia.

Hoping to improve upon his last outing, Rountree wants to put on an entertaining performance for the fans and come out victorious.

