Prior to trading leather at UFC 207, Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt engaged in an intense staredown. Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes squared off ahead of their main event bantamweight title bout at the T-Mobile Arena.

Nunes vs. Rousey will headline the Dec. 30th fight card. Cruz will put his bantamweight belt on the line against Garbrandt in the co-main event.