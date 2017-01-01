Rousey thanks fans after UFC 207 loss, plans to ‘think about the future’

Ronda Rousey broke her media silence on Saturday to thank her fans and ask for “some time to reflect and think about the future” following her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Friday night, the Washington Post reported Saturday.

“I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones,” Rousey said in a statement sent to ESPN. “Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me.

The former bantamweight champion continued:

“Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women’s division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

Before Rousey, 29, provided her statement to ESPN, however, Rousey’s mother AnnMaria De Mars penned an essay attempting to explain her daughter’s actions after the loss.

“All of those who have criticized Ronda for taking a loss so to heart, for not just ‘shrugging it off’ don’t understand that what made Ronda so successful is that she cares DEEPLY about winning to an extent that I don’t believe the average person can wrap his/her head around,” De Mars wrote on her blog.

Rousey, an Olympic bronze medalist in judo, won the first 12 fights of her career in dominating fashion, with only one bout getting out of the first round.

Her star came crashing down with a stunning knockout loss to Holly Holm in November 2015 in Australia. She remained largely out of the public eye and did no interviews leading up to her return, leading to speculation and suspense about her mindset.

— Marissa Payne from The Washington Post contributed to this report.