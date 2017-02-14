Rumors of proposed Mayweather-McGregor mega-fight heat up once again

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

Reports surfaced early Tuesday in Europe that terms on a proposed mega-fight between boxing star Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor had been agreed to by the fighters.

According to the Irish Sun, only a “third party hold-up” was all that stood in the way of the deal being finalized.

That would almost certainly be a reference to the UFC, which has McGregor under contract.

In a text message to the Review-Journal, UFC president Dana White said that was “not true at all.”

The fighters have sparred in the media for well over a year. Both have thrown out lofty numbers in the nine-figure range for what it would take in terms of purse to make the fight happen.

White has been insistent any potential deal would have to go through the UFC. He publicly offered both fighters $25 million, plus a share of pay-per-view revenue last month.

McGregor said during an interview earlier this month that streamed to a pay-per-view audience that he could make a deal without the UFC, though he acknowledged the process would be smoother with the organization’s involvement.

While it’s possible a deal could be struck without the UFC, it’s likely it would have to endure a lengthy court battle.

White cautioned against such an approach at the time.

“You know how I feel about Conor,” he said. “I’ve always shown Conor nothing but respect, and if he wants to go down that road with us, let me tell you, it will be an epic fall.”

McGregor is in Las Vegas this week. He has business to clear up with the Nevada Athletic Commission and according to several reports, plans to meet with Mayweather’s camp.

Sources close to the commission confirmed to the Review-Journal they had been made aware of negotiations between the two superstar fighters.

McGregor was previously denied a boxing license by the commission because he has yet to fulfill his obligations from a penalty handed down for a news conference fracas before his fight against Nate Diaz in August. Part of that punishment was to make an anti-bullying video, which it is believed he will do while he is in Las Vegas.

White did not respond to a text message about whether he planned to meet with McGregor while he was in town.

Mayweather told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith over the weekend a deal with McGregor was “getting very, very close.”

McGregor does have a boxing license in California, which he acquired in December, but has never competed in a professional boxing match.

He posted a video of a boxing sparring session on social media last week.

