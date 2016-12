Mickey Gall and Sage Northcutt will go toe-to-toe at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Dec. 17, 2016. Northcutt, who is coming off of a victory at UFC 200 over Enrique Marin, believes he is more well rounded than Gall is.

He talked to us about that, his newfound Twitter celebrity status and the last time he got mad. See the video above.