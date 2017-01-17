Stage set for high drama on next ‘TUF’ season

The drama between former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw and his former teammates at Team Alpha Male has at times felt like a made-for-TV drama.

Now it’s literally headed for cable.

Dillashaw will coach Season 25 of “The Ultimate Fighter” against current champion Cody Garbrandt, his former training partner.

Garbrandt will then make the first defense of his title against Dillashaw at the end of the season. The organization announced the matchup on Sunday night.

Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw named coaches of The Ultimate Fighter: Redemptionhttps://t.co/2gevSxuESd#UFC#TUF25pic.twitter.com/V7gnuCSUgL — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) January 16, 2017

Garbrandt will undoubtedly be surrounded by a coaching staff of Dillashaw’s former teammates and trainers. Dillashaw’s current coach Duane Ludwig, a former Team Alpha Male coach who also had a public falling out with the Sacramento, California-based crew, will likely be one of his assistants.

The show will feature a tournament of welterweight fighters who have previously appeared on the show and are looking for a second chance to make a big splash in the division.

Season 25 of “The Ultimate Fighter” will debut April 19 on Fox Sports 1.

